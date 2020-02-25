American Airlines and Qatar Airways heal rift, renew code-share plans

Visitors watch as Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft, produced by Airbus Group NV in Qatar Airways Ltd. livery, prepares to land.

American Airlines and Qatar Airways are renewing their code-share partnership, ending a more than two-year strained period in which Qatar's outspoken CEO insulted the U.S. carrier's employees while aggressively pushing to expand into North America.

The agreement is a clear sign the animosity and very public split between the two companies has healed.

"The issues that led to the suspension of our partnership two years ago have been addressed," American's Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. "We believe resuming our codeshare agreement will allow us to provide service to markets that our customers, team members and shareholders value, including new growth opportunities for American Airlines."

Those opportunities could eventually include American adding service to the Qatari capital Doha, which would create more connections to destinations in the Middle East. A few years ago, such a move would have been considered unthinkable as American and Qatar engaged in their spat.