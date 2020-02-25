Japan stocks set to drop as Dow plunges to its worst drop in two years amid virus fears

Stocks in Japan were set to decline on Friday following an overnight plunge on Wall Street amid fears of the economic hit that could result from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that is spreading beyond China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan as they return from a Monday holiday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,270, compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,386.74.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia saw declines in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 2%.

The moves came following sharp losses seen in South Korean stocks on Monday as the country witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days. Seoul raised the coronavirus alert to the "highest level" over the weekend, with South Korea now the country with the most cases outside mainland China.

Consumer confidence in South Korea dropped in February to a six-month low, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday. The Composite Consumer Sentiment Index for February fell to 96.9, declining 7.3 points from its reading in January, according to data from the Bank of Korea.

Outside of Asia, Italy has also seen a surge in the number of infected, with at least 130 reported cases.

"The jump in cases outside of China raises the risk of a sharper Q1 2020 global economic slowdown," Kim Mundy, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "It also raises the risk that the economic disruption is more prolonged."