Dow futures bounce slightly as Wall Street attempts comeback from monster 2-day slide

Stock futures were up just slightly in overnight trading after stocks' worst two-day rout in more than four years amid heightened concern the coronavirus will upend global economic growth.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, while the S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%.

To be sure, futures trading this early may not be a signal the selling will end on Wednesday. Futures bounced initially Monday evening before the market fell again on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting updates on the coronavirus infections around the world, especially in China, South Korea and Italy.

Stocks plunged for a second day on Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling 879 points, bringing its two-day losses to nearly 1,900 points. The S&P 500 wiped out a whopping $1.7 trillion in just two sessions. The equity benchmark nosedived 6.3% since Monday, suffering its biggest two-day drop since August 2015.