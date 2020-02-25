Goldman created a 'high quality' stock portfolio for weak economies — Here's what's in it

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

If the economy is about to slow because of the coronavirus, investors might look to companies with strong fundamentals and stable earnings to ride out the volatile year.

Goldman Sachs created a "high quality stocks" basket for clients that contains 50 sector neutral large-cap stocks with strong balance sheets, histories of stable sales and earnings growth, and above-average return on equity.

"In weak or uncertain macroeconomic environments investors should place a premium on the stability and safety of these companies," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.