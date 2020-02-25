Macy's shares jump more than 6% as earnings top lowered expectations

Macy's reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday that outpaced lowered expectations, sending shares higher before the market open.

The company had issued a profit warning in January after holiday sales were weaker than expected.

Here's what Macy's reported for its fiscal fourth quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Earnings per share, adjusted: $2.12 per share vs. $1.96 per share expected

Revenue: $8.34 billion vs. $8.32 billion expected

Same-store sales: down 0.5%, on an owned plus licensed basis, vs. a drop of 0.9% expected

Macy's has been trying to win back customers, as shoppers head to the mall less frequently and shop more online. The department store chain has been refreshing its interiors and focusing on improving its product assortment. It also has been experimenting with new store formats such as Backstage, which aims to compete with off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx.

Last quarter, Macy's reported its first same-store sales decline in two years, casting blame on warmer weather and weak traffic at some shopping malls. Those results led the department store chain to slash its full-year outlook and sent the stock down about 3%.

The company reported holiday sales last month that didn't decline as much year-over-year drop as investors expected. The company said same-store sales fell 0.6% at its owned and licensed stores during November and December.

Shares climbed as much as 7% on the news, but those gains were erased later that day when the company announced it would close 28 of its namesake department stores and one Bloomingdale's location as part of its annual review process. Macy's has already been through several rounds of store closures in recent years.

In February, it announced plans to close 125 stores over the next three years. It also is planning to cut staff and close its headquarters in Cincinnatti.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.