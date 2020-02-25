Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Micron, Nvidia & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Jefferies downgraded the stock mainly on valuation and said it wanted a "clearer" view of the company's battery business model.

"However convinced we are about the Tesla equity opportunity, we still need valuation to be grounded into some visibility on market size and potential profitability. We raise our PT to $800 but neutralize our rating pending a clearer view on the upcoming battery business model. We continue to see Tesla as uniquely engaged in a positive sum-game in the EV transition against legacy original equipment manufacturers facing more severe strategic choices."

