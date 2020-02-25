Virgin Galactic reports greater-than-expected quarterly loss, shares slide

Virgin Galactic leaders in front of the New York Stock Exchange, from left: CEO George Whitesides, founder Richard Branson and Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic reported fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday that showed a larger loss than Wall Street expected. Shares of Virgin Galactic dropped about 3% in after-hours trading from its close at $34.04. The stock slipped 0.7% on Tuesday, although it earlier climbed as much as 8% while fueled by more speculative trading. The company also announced that on Wednesday it will begin accepting $1,000 deposits toward space flight tickets. Those who pay the fully-refundable deposit will be the first offered reservations when Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales later this year.

Expectations vs. results

Virgin Galactic reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) loss of $55 million, more than the $46.9 million loss expected according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. EBITDA is an accounting measure of the company's total financial performance, although it typically excludes some costs such as capital investments. The company reported just $529,000 of revenue for the fourth-quarter, below the $800,000 of revenue in its previous quarter. The company aims to be profitable by 2021.