Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow dropped 879.44 points, or 3.15%, to 27,081.36. The S&P 500 slid 3.03% to 3,128.21. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.77% to 8,965.61. Wall Street added Tuesday to its massive sell-off from the previous session as fears of a slowdown in economic growth intensified.

Investors rushed out of stocks and loaded up on U.S. Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield down to its all-time low. Stocks fell even as top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow maintained that the coronavirus was contained so far in the U.S. and that economic growth had yet to be significantly affected. Bottom line: Stocks will remain under pressure if the number of confirmed cases keep rising or if the economy data starts showing a significant deterioration from the virus.

Bank of America and Citigroup fell 5.04% and 4.27%, respectively, as the big banks were under pressure from falling bond yields. The so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook , Amazon , Apple , Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — all dropped at least 1.80%.

Any updates on the coronavirus outbreak will be front of mind for investors on Wednesday. New home sales numbers are due out in the morning. Read more here.

