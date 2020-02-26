After 2-day declines this extreme, the Dow tends to bounce, history shows

In the last two sessions the Dow has shed 6.59% — its worst two-day performance since Feb. 2018 — but history shows that two day drops of this magnitude are typically a sign that negative sentiment has become too extreme, too quickly.

Looking at performance over the last 30 years, data analytics tool Kensho found that following a drop of more than 6% over two consecutive sessions, 75% of the time the index rallied over the next two weeks, and 88% of the time it rallied over the following month. Outside of the financial crisis, the Dow was higher one month later in every single instance. On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures pointed to gains at the open.

Following the steep drop, the Dow on average has gained 2.7% in the subsequent two weeks, and 3.14% over the next month. The data excluded instances where greater-than 6% drops over two sessions occurred within the same month.

In the last two days the Dow has plummeted more than 1,900 points as the number of coronavirus cases outside of China rises, inciting fears among investors that the outbreak could lead to a global economic slowdown.

The recent developments have quickly upended the Street's previously bullish sentiment. The Dow rose to an all-time high on Feb. 12, but is down more than 8% since. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Feb. 19, and are down 7.8% and 8.8%, respectively, since.

The S&P 500 has also posted back-to-back sessions that saw losses of more than 3%, bringing its total decline to 6.28% for its worst two-day performance since Aug. 2015.

CNBC ran the data and found that in the last 20 years the S&P has dropped 3% or more in a single session just 71 times. Two of those instances were Monday and Tuesday.