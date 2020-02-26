Bernie Sanders to rally Silicon Valley's tech activists ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will rally Silicon Valley's haves and have-nots ahead of Super Tuesday.

The campaign confirmed it will hold a rally at San Jose's City Hall on Sunday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m.

The planned rally comes comes two days before the Super Tuesday multi-state primary, which includes California, and days after the Sanders campaign claimed victory in the Nevada caucuses.

It also comes after months of the Democratic candidate publicly praising tech worker activism and condemning tech companies and their executives.

Many tech workers live in San Jose -- the nation's 10th largest city and one of the most diverse cities in the country. San Jose and its Silicon Valley suburbs have felt the brunt of California's housing crisis as tech companies like Google continue to expand rapidly in the area. In the last year, several tech companies have announced housing investments to quell concern, but residents have protested their expansion plans, arguing that tech workers with high salaries would continue to support high housing prices, forcing lower-paid workers from other industries out.

In early February, Recode reported that Sanders had received more support from Tech employees than any other candidate -- especially from Google workers.

This support comes despite the fact that Sanders has been one of Big Tech's strongest critics in the presidential race.

Sanders and candidate Elizabeth Warren have said that Alphabet should be split apart, using it as an example of Big Tech's unchecked power. After four Google workers were fired late last year, Sanders and Warren, two of the leading Democratic candidates, chimed in with their support for the employees and criticized Google for being "anti-worker."

Sanders also recently congratulated workers of Kickstarter to be "the first major tech company to vote for a union," adding "Tech employees deserve job security, strong wages and benefits, and a voice in their companies."

Sanders tapped Amazon employees last month to blast the company's record and CEO Jeff Bezos on climate change.

Last year, Sanders slammed Apple's $2.5 billion housing commitment, saying that the company that doesn't pay its fair share in taxes, and therefore contributes to the California housing crisis. Apple, which refuted Sanders, pointed out in its announcement that 30,000 people had left the San Francisco Bay Area in three months earlier in 2019. Sanders quoted a stat that 134,000 California residents are homeless.

