EasyJet has 'structural advantage' as airline stocks tumble, fund manager says

British carrier easyJet has a "structural advantage" over its peers as airline stocks continue to be hammered by coronavirus fears, according to Miton Group Fund Manager Eric Moore.

As the outbreak begins to ripple through Europe and threatens to become a global pandemic, European airline stocks have plunged. Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, on Wednesday announced a sweeping cost-saving program which will involve the suspension of recruitment and an offer of unpaid leave to employees.

EasyJet shares are down by around 20% this week alone, but Moore, who holds the stock in the Miton Income fund, said it is "structurally more advantaged" than the likes of Lufthansa. He suggested easyJet has a "sustainable cost advantage" and was "taking market share" from the so-called "flag carrier" airlines.