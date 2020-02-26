There's nowhere to go but lower for bond yields as long as coronavirus scare persists

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange, February 4, 2020. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

So long as the coronavirus poses a threat to global economic growth, bond yields are likely to stay around the record-low levels where they've been trading as the disease threatens to morph into a pandemic. U.S. government bonds have been a safe haven for investors amid cascading losses on Wall Street. The 30-year bond again fell below 2% recently, while the benchmark 10-year note hit its historic low point earlier this week. Bond market pros see a variety of reasons for the trend lower, including but not limited to the coronavirus spread. There's also general concern about global growth, worries over negative rates in the U.S., and the ever-changing political landscape that has thrown uncertainty into what the government will look like come 2021. "It's hard to measure exactly what's driving it, but I do think it's a movement away from a more moderate [coronavirus] outcome that has created some pressure on risk and the bid for the rates market," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer for global fixed income. "My sense is the most recent move is concern out of Europe and Asia that the virus is spreading faster."

Wednesday's rally on Wall Street briefly stunted the U.S. yield plunge that began in mid-January as the coronavirus spread became global news. Yet the trend lower began well before this year. The move in fact has been part of a generational decline that has roots back to the early 1980s and has accelerated as global central banks have kept rates low in an effort to stimulate halting economic growth. Even with the recent downturns, U.S. yields remain above most of their global counterparts, indicating there could well be further room to the downside.

'Possibly zero'