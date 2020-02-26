Trump campaign sues The New York Times for libel over Russia opinion article

Donald Trump views a photo of himself on the cover of The New York Times during an RNC goodbye reception at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, on Friday, July 22, 2016.

President Donald Trump's presidential campaign sued The New York Times for libel over a March 2019 opinion article, saying the newspaper published its allegedly false claims with the "intentional purpose" of damaging Trump's chances for reelection this year.

The campaign, which is seeking millions of dollars in damages, said The Times falsely reported "as fact a conspiracy with Russia" in the op-ed written by Max Frankel, which was published on March 27, 2019 under the headline "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo."

Frankel is a former executive editor of the newspaper.

The Times had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Among other things, the suit alleges that the newspaper "has engaged in a systematic pattern of bias" against Trump's campaign, which is designed to damage the campaign's reputation and cause it to fail.

In the first paragraph in his his eight-paragraph article, Frankel had written that during the 2016 election, "There was no need for detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin's oligarchy because they had an overarching deal: the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from the Obama administration's burdensome economic sanctions."

"The Trumpites knew about the quid and held out the prospect of the quo," Frankel wrote.

The so-called subhed, or secondary headline on the article had said: "The campaign and the Kremlin had an overarching deal: help beat Hillary Clinton for a new pro-Russian foreign policy."

The lawsuit noted that subhed and Frankel's lead paragraph in the top of its lawsuit.

"The Times was well aware when it published these statements that they were not true," the suit said.

"The Times' own previous reporting had confirmed the falsity of these statements," the suit said.

"But The Timespublished these statements anyway, knowing them to be false, and knowing it would misinform and mislead its own readers, because of The Times' extreme bias against and animosity toward the Campaign, and The Times' exuberance to improperlyinfluence the presidential election in November 2020"

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for Trump's campaign, said the statements in Frankel's article "were and are 100 percent false and defamatory."

"The complaint alleges The Times was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process," Ellis said.

- Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger