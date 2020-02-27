DoorDash preps for IPO, confidentially files documents with SEC

Food delivery service DoorDash announced Thursday it has taken a first step toward a public offering.

DoorDash said it has confidentially submitted a draft S-1 filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DoorDash raised $100 million in a recent funding round, Bloomberg reported in November, valuing the company around $13 billion. The company became the leader in digital food delivery in 2019, capturing a third of all food delivery sales in the U.S. , according to data from analytics firm Second Measure. The firm found it overtook GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Restaurants ranging from local eateries to global fast-food chains like McDonald's have turned to delivery aggregators like DoorDash to find new customers, who are looking more convenient dining options. But high commission fees from DoorDash and its rivals have put pressure on restaurant profits. Restaurants have turned to local regulators for help. The New York City Council announced six bills on Thursday targeting delivery providers, including a 10% cap on commissions paid by restaurants.

DoorDash disclosure comes after the company explored a merger with rival Uber last year, according to a Financial Times report. SoftBank, which invested heavily in both companies through its Vision Fund, encouraged the merger discussions, the FT reported based on sources familiar with the matter who said they had not ruled out the possibility of resuming talks.

DoorDash's confidential filing doesn't mean that its IPO will happen any time soon. Rival delivery service Postmates said last February it submitted a confidential draft S-1 but still hasn't made its public debut. Market conditions impacted by the coronavirus could force DoorDash to postpone its public offering. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all in correction territory as of Thursday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

