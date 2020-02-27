Stock market live updates: Worst week for Dow since '08, Coronavirus fears rise, Virgin Galactic dives

Traders work at New York Stock Exchange Feb. 25, 2020. Zhang Mocheng | Xinhua | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

7:25 am: 10-year Treasury yield hits fresh record low

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield broke below 1.3% for the first time ever as concerns over the coronavirus spreading in the U.S. led investors to dump equities in favor of traditionally safer assets. In early morning trading, the 10-year rate hovered around 1.285%. Investors have been loading up on Treasurys at a face pace this week. The 10-year yield started this week trading above 1.4%. —Imbert

7:13 am: Virgin Galactic shares dive on two downgrades

One-time market darling Virgin Galactic is falling in premarket trading after two major Wall Street backers threw in the towel, citing valuation. Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse both removed their buy ratings on the stock. Shares are down 9%, adding to their already bad week. The stock was off 23% for the week already through Wednesday's close. CNBC PRO subscribers can read more here. - Melloy

7:09 am: Etsy surges on earnings beat

Shares of Etsy soared more than 10% in extended trading following its strong fourth quarter earnings. The e-commerce website reported earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $270 million. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $265 million, according to Refinitiv. Etsy also issued full year revenue guidance above Wall Street's estimates. Shares of Etsy have gained nearly 15% this year. – Fitzgerald

7:07 am: Taking stock of the sell-off

It's been a rough week for stocks, and futures suggest there may not be a reprieve just yet. Here's where things stand. - Stevens Dow: dropped 2,031 points in the last 3 sessions, down 7.02% this week putting it on track for its worst weekly performance since Oct. 2008.

S&P 500: coming off 5 straight negative sessions, down 6.63% for the week and on track for its worst week since Dec. 2018.

Nasdaq: posted a slight gain on Wednesday, but not enough to erase the losses from earlier in the week. Currently down 6.22% on the week, for its worst weekly performance since Dec. 2018.

6:56 am: CDC confirms first possible 'community spread' coronavirus case in U.S.

On Wednesday U.S. officials confirmed the first possible community transmission of the coronavirus on U.S. soil. The CDC said it did not know how the patient, a resident of Solano County in California, contracted the disease. Stock futures fell when the news was confirmed Wednesday night. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," the CDC said in a statement. "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States." This case brings the total number of cases in the U.S. to 60, the majority of which were from people evacuated from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship. - Stevens

6:36 am: U.S. stock futures point to losses at the open, Dow set for more than 200-point drop