Stock market live updates: Worst week for Dow since '08, Coronavirus fears rise, Virgin Galactic dives

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield broke below 1.3% for the first time ever as concerns over the coronavirus spreading in the U.S. led investors to dump equities in favor of traditionally safer assets. In early morning trading, the 10-year rate hovered around 1.285%. Investors have been loading up on Treasurys at a face pace this week. The 10-year yield started this week trading above 1.4%. —Imbert
One-time market darling Virgin Galactic is falling in premarket trading after two major Wall Street backers threw in the towel, citing valuation. Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse both removed their buy ratings on the stock. Shares are down 9%, adding to their already bad week. The stock was off 23% for the week already through Wednesday's close. CNBC PRO subscribers can read more here. - Melloy
Shares of Etsy soared more than 10% in extended trading following its strong fourth quarter earnings. The e-commerce website reported earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $270 million. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $265 million, according to Refinitiv. Etsy also issued full year revenue guidance above Wall Street's estimates. Shares of Etsy have gained nearly 15% this year. – Fitzgerald
It's been a rough week for stocks, and futures suggest there may not be a reprieve just yet. Here's where things stand. - Stevens
On Wednesday U.S. officials confirmed the first possible community transmission of the coronavirus on U.S. soil. The CDC said it did not know how the patient, a resident of Solano County in California, contracted the disease. Stock futures fell when the news was confirmed Wednesday night.
"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," the CDC said in a statement. "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States."
This case brings the total number of cases in the U.S. to 60, the majority of which were from people evacuated from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship. - Stevens
U.S. stock futures are pointing to losses across the board at the open after the CDC confirmed the first U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin in Northern California, indicating possible "community spread" of the disease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to open nearly 300 points lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pointing to losses.
On Wednesday the Dow gave back a 461 point gain in early trading, ultimately closing down 122 points, bringing its week-to-date fall to 2,031 points. The S&P 500 fell another 0.3%, after suffering its first back-to-back 3% losses since 2015. The Nasdaq eked out a 0.3% gain.
On Wednesday President Trump said in a news conference the risk of coronavirus to people in the U.S. is still "very low." He added the U.S. is going to "spend whatever's appropriate" to deal with the virus. Trump also put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus. - Stevens
CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed reporting.
