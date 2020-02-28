BMW, Porsche to debut new cars online after coronavirus outbreak cancels Geneva auto show

A new Pininfarina SpA Battista luxury hypercar sits on display on the opening day of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

BMW, Porsche and Bentley are debuting their hottest new cars online after organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show canceled the 11-day event set to, start Thursday, over the coronavirus outbreak that's quickly spreading across the world.

Automakers use auto shows around the globe to unveil new products and generate attention for the company and vehicles. The Geneva show has traditionally catered to luxury and premium brands and supercars.

"This comes as a preventative measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic raging in Europe and now in Switzerland," Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the board that runs the Geneva auto show, said in a video posted on the organization's website.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse will livestream a press conference for the global debut of a new concept vehicle called the BMW Concept i4 at 2:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday – the original time of the press conference at the show, the company said in a release Friday.

"While we certainly understand this decision, we also regret that the fair cannot take place as usual," BMW said in a release.

Bentley also plans to broadcast a press conference online, however the uber-luxury automaker is still working on timing and logistics.

"Bentley welcomes the decision of the Geneva State Council to cancel this year's Geneva Motor Show," the company said in an emailed statement. "This is a decision in the interests of the health and safety of all participants and our colleagues."