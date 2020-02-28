Alibaba-owned Lazada sees 'unprecedented demand' for online grocery in Singapore

A woman wearing face mask and glove pushes her grocery cart out of a supermarket after news of the raised outbreak of coronavirus became public people have been panicked to stock up on necessities as on February 9, 2020 in Singapore. Ore Huiying | Getty Images

After a brief period of panic-buying in Singapore earlier this month amid the coronavirus outbreak, more people are said to be going online to purchase groceries and other items. RedMart, Alibaba-owned e-commerce firm Lazada's grocery arm, said it is "currently seeing unprecedented demand" in the city-state. Shoppers "have been buying 4 to 10 times more food staples, 3.5 to 5 times more paper products, and 2 to 6 times more personal care and household cleaning supplies," James Chang, CEO of Lazada Singapore, told CNBC by email. Chang said that RedMart's orders jumped when Singapore raised its disease response level to orange on Feb. 7, following a rise in locally transmitted cases. Orders on the online supermarket exceeded the company's weekly average by 300% as people rushed to buy in bulk, he said.

Even traditional supermarkets saw long, snaking queues that weekend, as people rushed out to stockpile household goods and canned food. Shelves were cleaned out and items such as toilet paper, cleaning products, face masks and hand sanitizers ran out. To prevent another instance of panic buying, RedMart has implemented purchase limits on certain product categories. Amazon, which has an express, same-day delivery service in Singapore, did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Express delivery business Ninja Van said it saw parcel volume almost triple in February for the pharmacy and health category compared to a month earlier. The start-up is responsible for delivering a million parcels a day on behalf of some of Southeast Asia's biggest retailers. "We have received more requests from customers in that segment to do more parcel pickups," Ray Chou, country head for Ninja Van Singapore, told CNBC by email. "We have also noticed more of our shipping customers who are not in the pharmacy/health category starting to sell medical and health products." Singapore has reported a total of 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus since noon on Feb. 27, and 66 of them have been discharged, according to the health ministry. First detected in China's Hubei province, the pneumonia-like virus infected more than 82,000 people globally and killed over 2,800.

Delivery capacity a challenge