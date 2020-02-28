Hopes of a large spending splurge in Germany are misguided, analysts warn

15 October 2019, Berlin: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will attend the session of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images

A potential relaxation of German spending rules is a "false alert," analysts have told CNBC after reports the country's finance chief is willing to load up on new debt. Every time German lawmakers raise the prospect of higher spending, market players assess whether there's any firm possibility that it could actually happen. A balanced budget has become somewhat of a tradition in Berlin and moving away from that would mark a sharp U-turn in policy, with wider repercussions across Europe. Olaf Scholz, the German finance chief, is reportedly looking at temporarily suspending the country's debt rules. However, a spokesperson for the minister told CNBC that this is for local authorities rather than central government. "Finance Minister Scholz wants to present his proposals for regulating debt in the first part of this year. A concept is currently being worked on and different options are being discussed," the spokesperson said via email Thursday. However, analysts are skeptical that Scholz will manage to suspend these debt rules even at local authority level.

Parliamentary majority needed

A two-thirds majority in the German Parliament is needed to change the "debt brake" and there's currently not enough appetite, Guntram Wolff, director of the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told CNBC Thursday. The chief budget lawmaker for the ruling CDU party (Christian Democratic Union of Germany) has said the party would not support any easing of the debt limits, according to Reuters. "The discussed operation would also not lead to any changes in the deficit. It is a pure balance sheet operation moving debt from some parts of the government, the cities, to the central government," Wolff explained. Germany, Europe's largest economy, ran the world's largest current account surplus (which measures the flow of goods, services and investments) in 2019. This marked the fourth year in a row that Berlin achieved the highest surplus in the world, according to data from the Ifo institute.

To see a structural change to the debt brake, we would first need to get a new government. Carsten Brzeski chief economist at ING Germany