Hospitals across the world are 'just not ready' for coronavirus, WHO official warns

Medical staff from the IHU (Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire) Mediterranee Infection Institute are at work in the laboratory to analyse samples on the possible presence of the COVID-19 on 26 February 26, 2020 in Marseille.

Hospitals across the world are not prepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak that is migrating from Asia to continents across the world, World Health Organization officials said Friday.

Health systems, even in more advanced countries, are "just not ready" for a COVID-19 epidemic in other countries, said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program.

"We've already seen in countries, and quite sophisticated countries, who've had a rapid rise in cases in the last week are having trouble coping with the clinical case loads," he said during a press briefing at the agency's headquarters in Geneva. "We need to keep this virus slowed down, because health systems around the world, and I mean North and South, are just not ready."

The remarks follow the rapid spread of the virus beyond China. On Friday morning, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are 4,351 cases and 67 deaths in 48 countries outside of China. That's up from 505 cases across 24 countries just two weeks ago.

"Our determination right now is that health systems around the world are not ready and need to be better prepared to absorb the impact of the virus," Ryan added. "People need to take a reality check now."

Since Thursday, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria all reported their first cases of the virus. Just before the WHO's Friday news briefing, Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed its first two cases of the virus, making it the second country in South America to report any infections.