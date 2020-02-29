Amazon sellers scramble to keep products in stock amid coronavirus outbreak

A woman wears a masks in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 30, 2020.

For Zev Bernard, who sells baseball and softball equipment on Amazon, February tends to be one of the busiest times of the year, with athletes, coaches and fans gearing up for the new season. Opening day for Major League Baseball is in late March.

But with the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, third-party sellers like Bernard are in jeopardy of losing big business. Many factories in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, remain closed due to mass quarantines. That's disrupted the supply chains of companies around the world, including merchants who sell on Amazon's marketplace, which accounts for more than half of the company's retail volume.

Bernard says his business, Guardian Baseball, currently has enough inventory for many popular items made in the U.S. like sunglasses, but other items, such as bat bags, are sourced in part from Chinese manufacturers. Due to a potential slowdown in production, Bernard said he could soon find certain items out of stock within 60 days.

"It hasn't affected us yet, but we're really close to being out of inventory," Bernard said.

Amazon sellers represent just one slice of the business world that's at risk of falling into a tailspin as panic sets in surrounding the coronavirus. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 11% and 12%, respectively, in the past week, marking their worst weekly performance since the financial crisis. Amazon held up relatively well, dropping 10% over that stretch.

As of Saturday, there were more than 85,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with at least 2,924 deaths. The virus is believed to have originated in China's Hubei province, but it has since spread to New Zealand, Nigeria and South Korea, among other countries. At least 63 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

Jerry Kavesh, an Amazon merchant who sells cowboy boots, hats, belts and other items, said he's growing increasingly concerned, as the factories that he counts on for products remain offline.

"The factories aren't open and we don't know when they'll open," Kavesh said.

Many Amazon sellers placed large orders of inventory ahead of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, which fell on Jan. 25, and was followed by 15 days of celebrations. They need factories to reopen and resume normal production so they can restock.