Coronavirus live updates: Dow caps worst week since financial crisis, California health officials say new case is evidence of community transmission

People are getting checked in their vehicles at a drive-through coronavirus clinic on February 27, 2020, in Goyang, South Korea. Jong Hyun Kim | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:43 am: Dow caps worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis

Stocks tumbled once again on Friday, capping off their worst week since the financial crisis, as worries over the coronavirus and its impact on the economy continue to rattle investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 357.28 points, or more than 1%, to 25,409.36. The 30-stock Dow briefly fell more than 1,000 points then rallied into the close in a wild trading session characteristic of the week. The S&P 500 slid 0.8% to 2,954.22. The Nasdaq Composite closed flat at 8,567.37 but fell as much as 3.5% on the day. For the week, the Dow fell more than 12% — its biggest weekly percentage loss since 2008. On a points basis, the Dow fell more than 3,500 points, far and away its largest weekly point loss ever. It also ended the week in correction territory, down 14.1% from an intraday record high set Feb. 12. —Imbert, Huang

6:45 am: United Airlines postpones investor day

has decided to postpone its investor day which was scheduled for next week given the uncertainty the coronavirus outbreak has created on booking and revenue projections. Earlier this week United pulled its 2020 guidance to the uncertainty created by Coronavirus. United shares were down Friday as airlines continued their sharp declines of the week as worries of a demand rattles investors. United also cut its Asia service amid a sharp drop in demand to the region. —LeBeau

6:30 am: US State Department raises Italy travel advisory to Level 3, stating 'reconsider travel'

The State Department on Friday asked citizens to "reconsider travel to Italy" due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but sustained community spread has been reported in Italy,' the State Department advisory said. "Sustained community spread means that people have been infected with the virus, but how or where they became infected is not known, and the spread is ongoing. At this time, CDC recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Italy." —Bhattacharjee

6:19 am: Santa Clara County health officials confirm new coronavirus case, 10th in California

The Santa Clara Public Health Department announced a third case of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in California to 10 and the total number of cases in the U.S. to 63, most of which are passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship and evacuees from Wuhan, China. County Officials will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. ET to discuss more details. The county said this case is different from the other two since the patient, an elderly woman, doesn't have a travel history or any known contact with a traveler or infected person. "This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear," said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. "I understand this may be concerning to hear, but this is what we have been preparing for. Now we need to start taking additional actions to slow down the spread of the disease." —Bhattacharjee

6:05 am: Corona beer sales have NOT taken a hit from virus fears