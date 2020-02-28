Coronavirus: WHO warns virus could spread to every country, US markets point to continued losses

Disinfection professionals wearing protective gear spray anti-septic solution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a subway station on February 28, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images

All times below are in Eastern time. Total confirmed cases: More than 83,700

Total deaths: At least 2,859

8:23 am: NYC pathology specialist says US needs to ramp up capabilities

It's unclear how many people in the U.S. are circulating with the virus, senior director of New York City Health's system-wide special pathogens office Dr. Syra Madad said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The possible case of community transmission earlier this week in California, she said, was a "wake up call." Cities across the country need to begin to prepare to control an outbreak and treat patients, she added. "We need to ramp up diagnostic capabilities," she said. "The more you wait, the more human toll is going to mount." —Feuer

7:47 am: Yum China says its reopening China stores

Yum China, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC in China, said it is gradually reopening restaurants when possible to do so. Some reopened stores will only be partially operational. Yum China had closed about 30% of its stores in response to the outbreak and introduced contactless delivery and pick-up for its food. Shares of the Yum Brands operator were down 3.6% in premarket trading amid broader market losses. —Lucas

7:26 am: Former Fed governor says he expects coordinated global central bank response

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh said he expects the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to act soon in response to the outbreak. He said the Fed should act as quickly as Sunday to assuage financial markets that have been in an aggressive swoon all week as the virus has spread. "This thing's moving pretty darn quickly," he said. "At the very least, a statement on Sunday night before Asian markets open would buy them a little time and let us all learn a little bit more about where things are," he said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." —Cox

7:15 am: US malls 'will be hit hard' if virus worsens, new study shows

If the coronavirus spreads further in the U.S., that could mean bad news for U.S. mall owners, according to new survey data. Fifty-eight percent of people say they are likely to avoid public areas, such as shopping centers and entertainment venues, if the virus' outbreak worsens in the U.S., a poll by Coresight Research found. It surveyed 1,934 U.S. consumers 18 years old and above, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Roughly 27.5% of respondents said they were already beginning to cut back visits to public areas, Coresight's survey said. Data suggests malls "will be hit hard," it said. —Thomas

A couple wearing protective facemasks as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walk at a nearly empty shopping mall in Beijing on February 27, 2020. Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

7:10 am: US markets set to continue losses

6:45 am: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand and Nigeria all confirm first coronavirus cases

Five further countries have reported their first cases of the coronavirus, with the deadly flu-like illness now reported in every continent except Antarctica. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand and Nigeria all confirmed their first cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the latter marking the first known case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa. On Thursday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that the international spread of the virus showed it had "pandemic potential." —Meredith

6 am: WHO warns coronavirus outbreak could soon reach every country in the world

The World Health Organization has reaffirmed its warning that the fast-spreading coronavirus could soon reach most, "if not all" countries around the world. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said the outbreak was "getting bigger" and reiterated the organization's warning that the deadly flu-like virus could spread worldwide. His comments come shortly after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa's first case on Friday, with Brazil reporting Latin America's first COVID-19 infection less than 48 hours earlier. On Tuesday, the WHO had warned countries around the world to be prepared for the coronavirus to be "literally knocking at the door." —Meredith

5:40 am: Iran's death toll rises to 34, total number of coronavirus cases at 388