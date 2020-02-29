Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary, NBC News projects, a crucial boost for his campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with supporters at a campaign event at Wofford University February 28, 2020 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Joe Biden will win the South Carolina Democratic primary, NBC News projected Saturday, in a needed boost for a flagging 2020 presidential campaign.

The former vice president came into South Carolina looking for a clear mandate to revive his push for the White House. Once the overwhelming leader in national polls, he stumbled in early nominating contests with fourth, fifth and second place finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, respectively.

"Just days ago, the press and pundits declared our campaign dead. But after tonight, it's clear we are very much alive," Biden tweeted after the projected victory.

Polling averages of the Palmetto State coming into Saturday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and billionaire activist Tom Steyer in second and third place.

Biden will win at least 20 of the state's 54 pledged delegates, according to NBC. The haul will bring Biden to at least 35 national pledged delegates, second to Sanders' 46.

Biden will now try to translate his triumph to success three days from now on Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries. Sanders, the national delegate leader, appears poised to widen his edge as he leads recent polls of both of Tuesday's biggest prizes, California and Texas. Surveys suggest a narrow lead for Biden in North Carolina, which awards the third most delegates that day.

After drubbings in the overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden said his campaign would get a boost when more racially diverse states had a chance to vote. Polls have found overwhelming support for the former vice president among black voters, though that base appeared to weaken after his struggles.

A majority of South Carolina primary voters, or 56%, identified as black, exit polls found. Six-in-ten black voters supported Biden, while only 17% and 14% backed Sanders and Steyer, respectively.

The former vice president got a boost in the final days before the primary when House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and the highest ranking African-American in the House, endorsed him. Nearly half of the state's primary voters Saturday, or 47%, considered Clyburn's choice important, according to exit polls.

More than half of those people voted for Biden, the surveys found.

Voters had a better opinion of the former vice president than any of his rivals. About three-quarters, or 76%, of exit poll respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Biden, while only 20% said they have an unfavorable view.

For Sanders, 53% of voters had a favorable opinion, while 41% had an unfavorable view.

Only about a quarter, or 26%, of respondents said they have a favorable view of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, while 66% said they have an unfavorable opinion. The billionaire businessman will not appear on the primary ballot until Super Tuesday, three days from Saturday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.