Billionaire Tom Steyer drops out of the Democratic primary race after South Carolina flop

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate billionaire activist Tom Steyer speaks at the Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Feb 7, 2020.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, an early proponent of impeaching President Donald Trump, has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

He failed to reach the 15% viability level to win delegates in Saturday's contest in South Carolina, where he had spent about $20 million, according to an NBC News projection. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the primary in the Palmetto State by a huge margin, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is considered the race's front-runner, came in second.

With more than 50% of the vote in, Steyer had scored nearly 12% of the vote in South Carolina.

He stumped and spent heavily in the early primary states of New Hampshire and Nevada, as well, but those efforts did not help him crack the top echelon of contenders.

While he qualified for several debates, he struggled to get beyond 2% in most national polls. During the South Carolina debate earlier in the week, he had to fend off attacks from rivals, particularly Biden, about his past investments in the coal and private prison industries.

Steyer ran on what he described as the five rights; health care, an equal vote, clean air, an education and a living wage.

The former hedge fund manager was a key financier for Democrats running for congress during the 2018 congressional midterms.

Steyer, along with fellow billionaire Mike Bloomberg, combined to spend hundred of millions on Democratic candidates. That cycle, the Democrats flipped the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the majority.

Since then, Democrats impeached Trump, which Steyer had been calling for since the 2016 election, and Bloomberg entered the race.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.