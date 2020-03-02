China's February factory activity shows weakest reading on record, private survey shows

A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity contracted in February, as the coronavirus outbreak hit the world's second largest economy.

On Monday, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 40.3 for February — a record low.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to come in at 45.7. January's reading came in at 51.1.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

The numbers come as China continues to grapple with the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that more than 2,900 people and infected at least 80,000 others in the mainland. The virus has spread to some 60 countries around the world, but most of those infected and died came from China.

The disease, formally known as COVID-19, has severely impacted business activity in the mainland as the government locked down cities for weeks and enforced wide-scale quarantines to contain its spread.

On Saturday, the official manufacturing PMI from China's statistics bureau showed February manufacturing activity in China shrank to 35.7 — the fastest pace on record.

The private manufacturing PMI survey by Caixin/Markit features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. In comparison, the official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned companies.