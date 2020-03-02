How to build a cash cushion if the coronavirus disrupts your job

People buy water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.

Canned food is one thing. Cash is another.

As people in the United States prepare for the coronavirus to spread, many are hitting the grocery store and pharmacy.

However, what most Americans lack is enough savings on hand to weather a potential storm.

Emergency supplies aside, the majority, or 54%, of adults in this country are not financially ready for COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report from Prudential Financial.

Nearly half of adults are worried that they will personally contract the coronavirus and fear quarantines will prevent them from working and getting paid, Prudential found.

Roughly 45% are also concerned about investment and retirement savings losses, a number that is up sharply in recent days. (The spread of the coronavirus helped to sink the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 10% last week, marking its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis.)

"Uncertainties in the wake of crises like the coronavirus underscore the need for emergency savings and income protection, yet many workers fear for their financial security," said Jamie Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance.