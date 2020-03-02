New York City doctor says he has to 'plead to test people' for coronavirus

Hospitals across the U.S. are unprepared to identify and treat the new coronavirus, which has begun to spread across the country, New York City-based physician and author Dr. Matt McCarthy said Monday.

"Before I came here this morning, I was in the emergency room seeing patients," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I still do not have a rapid diagnostic test available to me."

McCarthy pointed to problems identified with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's diagnostic tests for the virus. The CDC sent test kits earlier in the outbreak to public health labs around the country, but those kits were problematic and potentially inaccurate, CDC officials have since said. Because local clinicians can't depend on the test kits, some have had to ship samples to a laboratory with the ability to run the tests, delaying the process of diagnosis and treatment.

Federal agencies are increasing coronavirus testing capabilities at state and local labs, U.S. health officials said Friday, and plan to streamline the process for private development of test kits.

McCarthy, a staff physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, says he still does not have access to test kits.

"I'm here to tell you, right now, at one of the busiest hospitals in the country, I don't have it at my finger tips," he said. "I still have to make my case, plead to test people. This is not good. We know that there are 88 cases in the United States. There are going to be hundreds by middle of week. There's going to be thousands by next week. And this is a testing issue."