General Electric CEO Larry Culp: Jack Welch's legacy and influence still 'loom very large' at GE

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • Larry Culp, current General Electric chairman and CEO, told CNBC on Monday that Jack Welch's legacy can still be felt at the company.
  • Welch, who led GE for two decades, died Sunday at age 84.
  • "The greatest tribute we can pay Jack going forward … is to continue to strengthen this company with an eye toward winning," Culp said.
VIDEO3:2603:26
He was 'the heart and soul' of this company—GE CEO Larry Culp remembers Jack Welch
Squawk on the Street

Larry Culp, current General Electric chairman and CEO, told CNBC on Monday that the legacy of Jack Welch remains present at the company. 

Welch, who led GE for two decades, died Sunday at age 84. 

"As we look around the company today, his memory and his influence certainly loom very large for us," Culp said on "Squawk on the Street."

"Jack was first and foremost about talent and the team, and he had a deep passion for winning, and those are very much values that we embody today," said Culp, who became CEO of GE in October 2018.

"The greatest tribute we can pay Jack going forward … is to continue to strengthen this company with an eye toward winning," Culp said.

VIDEO4:5304:53
Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric, dies at 84
Squawk Box