Just two blue chip European stocks gained last week, for very different reasons

The DAX stock index curve sits on a display screen above a toy model bull at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Stoxx Europe 600 lost almost 12% last week to post its worst five-day run since the financial crisis in 2008. However, two of the 600 companies listed on the European blue chip benchmark emerged in the black.

London-listed shares of NMC Health jumped 9.7% over the week, but the Abu Dhabi-based hospital chain is fighting for its life and was forced to suspend trading of its shares on Thursday.

NMC stock has lost more than half of its value since December, when U.S. activist short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial disclosures.

The subsequent intermittent boosts to the share price have come largely as a result of takeover speculation and hopes of a debt restructure, but none of the cautious optimism has yet been vindicated.

The company's bosses have since become embroiled in an accounting and governance scandal. Last week, NMC Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat was removed with immediate effect, and the company faces an investigation by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).