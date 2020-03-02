El-Erian lifts his don't-buy-the-dip warning for pros, but says most investors should still wait

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, said Monday that most investors should avoid buying stocks after last week's dramatic coronavirus-fueled sell-off.

"If you are a long-term investor, I would wait. I think fundamentals are going to deteriorate even faster. I think the policies and fundamentals are going to go in favor of bad fundamentals, unfortunately, initially," El-Erian said on "Squawk Box."

El-Erian, former CEO of investment powerhouse Pimco, first warned last month against buying the dips in stocks as the coronavirus was spreading around the globe.

Wall Street suffered its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis last week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling into correction territory. A correction is defined by a decline of 10% or more from recent 52-week highs. The bounce at Monday's open did not come close to making up for last week.

For professional investors, El-Erian said there are now places for them to put their money because of how widespread the plunge was last week. "If you're a short-term tactical investor, there's a lot of opportunities out there."