New York Gov. Cuomo says community transmission of coronavirus is 'inevitable' after confirming state's first case

Community transmission of the new coronavirus, which has now infected more than 80 people in the U.S., is "inevitable," New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

New York officials confirmed on Sunday the first COVID-19 infection in New York. The woman, whose is in her late 30s, is a health care worker who returned from Iran on Tuesday and is currently isolated in her home in New York City, officials said.

"We will have community spread," Cuomo told reporters at a news briefing alongside New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "That is inevitable."

Cuomo said he doesn't believe the woman, who took a private car from the airport, was contagious when she arrived in New York and took a private car to her home — even though U.S. and world health leaders say the disease can spread before people show symptoms.

She wasn't symptomatic when she landed, he said, adding that she recently developed respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19. Officials didn't specify which airport or borough within New York she lives in, however they did say that her husband was also tested for the virus and they expect him to be positive as well.

State health officials are reaching out to the other passengers on the plane as well as the driver of the car she took home from the airport, Cuomo said.

