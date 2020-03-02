Second coronavirus death reported in the US, health officials confirm

Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of infection control at EvergreenHealth Hospital, speaks during a press conference at Seattle and King County Public Health on February 29, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Health authorities in Washington confirmed a second death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus on Sunday.

The patient was a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, a hospital in Washington State, according to Seattle and King County Department of Public Health.

The first coronavirus death on American soil was reported on Saturday, also from King County in Washington state.

There were also three other new cases in King County, as of Sunday afternoon, all of whom are in critical condition. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to ten in the county, authorities said.

In all, Washington State's count stands at 13 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to the state's health department website.

On Saturday, health officials said that more than 50 people in a Washington state nursing facility called Life Care are sick and being tested for the virus.

Several cases in Washington state, California and Oregon have raised fears over the local, person-to-person transmission of the virus in people who have not recently traveled or been in contact with infected people.

New York City also reported its first case on Sunday night — a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her Manhattan home.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Dawn Kopecki and Emma Newburger contributed to this report.