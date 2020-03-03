Sales of hand sanitizer are skyrocketing due to the coronavirus, leading to rationing and price hikes

Demand for hand sanitizer is surging around the globe as the new coronavirus spreads, prompting retailers to ration supplies and online vendors to hike prices.

Sales of hand sanitizers and similar products have swelled across several international markets since the COVID-19 outbreak began in January. The virus, which originated in China, has now spread to more than 60 countries.

According to data published Tuesday by market research firm Kantar, U.K. hand sanitizer sales saw a year-on-year increase of 255% in February. Meanwhile, British shoppers were buying 7% more liquid hand soaps and spent 10% more on household cleaners compared to February 2019.

British drug store chain Boots — a subsidiary of Walgreens — told CNBC via email on Tuesday it had implemented a limit of two hand sanitizers per purchase across its 2,465 stores.

Asian consumers have also been stockpiling personal hygiene goods in the wake of the outbreak, according to a report published Monday by Nielsen. Analysts found that sales in Malaysia of hand sanitizers hit almost 1 million Malaysian ringgit ($237,176) during the week ending January 26 — that's 800% higher than the country spends on the product in an average week.