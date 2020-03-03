Second case of coronavirus confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City.

A 50-year old man who worked in New York City is hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, the second confirmed case in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The man lived in Westchester County with three children that attended the SAR Academy, which said it closed Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Cuomo said the man was hospitalized because he has an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list.

Cuomo said the legislature passed "critical" emergency funding $40 million to help combat the fast-spreading virus.

The governor said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

"You cannot contain the spread. You can slow it, you can limit it, but you cannot contain the spread," Cuomo told reporters at a press conference. "It is inevitable that it will continue to spread."

