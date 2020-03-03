NBA postpones start of Basketball Africa League due to coronavirus concerns

Details and information are projected on a screen during the announcement of the The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar, on July 30 2019.

The National Basketball League has postponed the start of the Basketball Africa League's inaugural season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall said in a statement Tuesday.

Fall said the decision comes on the recommendation of the Senegalese government. BAL was scheduled to tipoff on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

"I am disappointed we are not able to tipoff this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date," Fall said in the statement.

BAL revealed its 12 teams that will participate in the inaugural season during the 2020 Africa Luncheon during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago last month.