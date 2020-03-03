Super Tuesday live updates: Bernie Sanders is the front-runner, but Joe Biden is rising

People are seen at the Orange County, Florida Supervisor of Elections office on the first day of early voting in Florida's 2020 presidential preference primary on March 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Polling sites in Tennessee opened an hour late Tuesday due to a tornado that ripped through Nashville and parts of central Tennessee. Election officials in Nashville announced several alternate polling sites for voters whose original sites were damaged from the storms. At least eight people died on Monday in the state. — Yelena Dzhanova

Welcome to the CNBC Politics team's coverage of Super Tuesday, the most pivotal day yet in the Democrats' campaign for the right to take on President Donald Trump in November. The party's presidential field has consolidated dramatically since Joe Biden romped in the South Carolina primary Saturday. The victory resurrected the former vice president's campaign and compelled three candidates – Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar – to drop out. Buttigieg and Klobuchar, along with long-departed candidate Beto O'Rourke, endorsed Biden on Monday.

Polls started opening at 6 a.m. Sen. Bernie Sanders remains the race's front-runner, as he holds a narrow lead in delegates over Biden coming into today, and is expected to do well in delegate-rich states such as California and Texas. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg remain in the race, however, and they both are aiming to rack up delegates themselves across the 14 states voting today. It looks like Biden's momentum and Sanders' strong base of support, however, could make this a two-person race after today. But stranger things have happened. - Mike Calia

Here are the states voting today, how many delegates are at stake, and the times their polls close (all times Eastern):

Alabama, 52 delegates: 8 p.m.

Arkansas, 31 delegates: 8:30 p.m.

California, 415 delegates: 11 p.m.

Colorado, 67 delegates: 9 p.m.

Maine, 24 delegates: 8 p.m.

Massachusetts, 91 delegates: 8 p.m.

Minnesota, 75 delegates: 9 p.m.

North Carolina, 110 delegates: 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma, 37 delegates: 8 p.m.

Tennessee, 64 delegates: 8 p.m.

Texas, 228 delegates: 8 p.m., with some polls at 9 p.m.

Utah, 29 delegates: 10 p.m.

Vermont, 16 delegates: 7 p.m.

Virginia, 99 delegates: 7 p.m.

CNBC's Yelena Dzhanova contributed to this live blog.