Trump donates his 2019 fourth quarter salary to help combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has donated his fourth quarter 2019 salary to the Department of Health and Human Services, where it will be used to "support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat Coronavirus," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday.

This is not the first time Trump has donated his salary to an agency facing an urgent problem. Since taking office, Trump has directed his $400,000 annual salary to a different agency each quarter.

Previous donations include a gift to the Office of the Surgeon General to help combat the opioid epidemic, a donation to Department of Homeland Security to help build a wall on the southern border, and a contribution to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, to help combat alcoholism.

Alcoholism contributed to the death of Trump's older brother, Fred Trump, Jr.

