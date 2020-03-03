Watch live: New York Gov. Cuomo holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak.

A New York City high school is closing Tuesday after a suspected case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the community, according to Reuters.

The school said it was a precautionary measure, following guidelines from the New York City Department of Health, Reuters reported. It's unclear where the school is located in the city.

Over the weekend, New York health officials confirmed the state's first coronavirus case, a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her Manhattan home.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

At least 48 of those cases are repatriates from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to an update on the agency's website. At least 17 cases — 12 confirmed and 5 presumptive positive — are travel-related infections. Twenty-six cases — 4 confirmed and 22 presumptive positive— are from human-to-human interaction, according to the CDC.