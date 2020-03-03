Watch live: US health officials speak before Senate committee on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions is holding a hearing Tuesday on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Top U.S. health officials are scheduled to speak, including Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Director of the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases for the National Institutes of Health Dr. Anthony Fauci is also slated to speak.

Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the Department of Health and Human Services is also expected to speak, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

At least 48 of those cases are repatriates from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to an update on the agency's website. At least 17 cases — 12 confirmed and 5 presumptive positive — are travel-related infections. Twenty-six cases — 4 confirmed and 22 presumptive positive — are from human-to-human interaction, according to the CDC.

Washington state on Monday confirmed at least 18 cases in the state, including six deaths. New York officials confirmed on Sunday the first COVID-19 infection in New York. New York Gov. Cuomo confirmed the state's second case on Tuesday.

