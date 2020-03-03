Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more that 91,300 people and killed at least 3,110 across the world.

Named COVID-19, the virus has shuttered commerce across China and is hitting company earnings. The virus has sent global stock markets falling, manufacturing has slowed as factories close their doors, and companies have been forced to cancel planned events around the world.

WHO official announced on Monday that number of new coronavrius cases outside China was almost 9 times higher than that inside the country over the last 24 hours. They also increased the risk assessment of the coronavirus Friday to "very high" at the global level. In January, it declared the virus a global health emergency, while urging the public against over-reacting to the virus.

The organization has yet to classify the virus as a pandemic and has maintained that its attention is on containing the spread, although the virus has substantially moved beyond China and has now been found in nearly 60 countries.

Epidemics have emerged in Iran, Italy, And South Korea, where the number of cases is rapidly increasing. The U.S. recorded its first two deaths from the virus over the weekend and confirmed the first case in New York City on Sunday. Every country should prepare for its first case and no one should assume it won't get any cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said last month.

"This is a unique virus, with unique features. This virus is not influenza," Tedros said. "We are in uncharted territory."

