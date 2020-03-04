Congress warned of possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred at AIPAC conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 20, 2018: The United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., often called the Capitol Building, is the home of the United State Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the U.S. federal govermnent. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. — The Office of Attending Physician notified some congressional staff members on Wednesday of a possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred among attendees at the recent AIPAC meeting in D.C.

It could not be immediately determined how many received the email and the breadth of its distribution.

"The Office of Attending Physician has been made aware of an informational memo sent by AIPAC regarding a possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred regarding attendees at the recent AIPAC meeting in Washington, DC," the email stated.

AIPAC referred CNBC to its tweet when asked for comment.

The memo, according to the email, "describes a potential exposure based on contact from meeting attendees who were in contact with another individual that tested positive in New York prior to their travel to Washington, D.C."