Congress warned of possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred at AIPAC conference

Washington, D.C. — The Office of Attending Physician notified some congressional staff members on Wednesday of a possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred among attendees at the recent AIPAC meeting in D.C.
It could not be immediately determined how many received the email and the breadth of its distribution.
"The Office of Attending Physician has been made aware of an informational memo sent by AIPAC regarding a possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred regarding attendees at the recent AIPAC meeting in Washington, DC," the email stated.
AIPAC referred CNBC to its tweet when asked for comment.
The memo, according to the email, "describes a potential exposure based on contact from meeting attendees who were in contact with another individual that tested positive in New York prior to their travel to Washington, D.C."
The email told recipients that "there is no particular action necessary at this time for our Congressional Members who attended the meeting in Washington DC." It added that if members of congress do become ill, they should consult with their physician, but that "no other action" was required at this time.
The exposure at AIPAC "would be considered to be an indirect exposure," the email said, adding that the Office of Attending Physician is monitoring the situation along with the District of Columbia Public Health Authority.
"The DC Health Department considers this a low-risk exposure," the email said, adding that participants should follow the same CDC guidelines they were handed out during the conference.
The District of Columbia Public Health Authority did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.