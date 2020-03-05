European stocks set to open higher after $50 billion IMF pledge to fight virus

European stocks are poised to open higher Thursday as markets react positively to a $50 billion pledge from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 14 points higher at 6,806, the German DAX up 47 points at 12,142, France's CAC 40 is seen 25 points higher at 5,482 and Italy's FTSE MIB seen 98 points higher at 21,921, according to IG.

Stocks in Asia traded higher Thursday, booted by their U.S. counterparts with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 1,100 points Wednesday. Major primary victories for former Vice President Joe Biden during Super Tuesday sparked a massive rally within the health-care sector.

Global markets are also being buoyed by the IMF's announcement of a $50 billion aid package on Wednesday to combat the impact of the coronavirus. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC the money is available "immediately" and is for low-income and emerging market countries.

"What we are wrestling with is uncertainty and that defines our projections, which at this point lead us to state that global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels," Georgieva said.

The IMF's move comes after a series of rate cuts from central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) put the number of global coronavirus cases at at least 93,000. The number of global deaths stands at around 3,199, according to data from the WHO. CNBC's live blog has the latest updates on the outbreak.

Attention in Europe is still firmly focused on Italy, the country worse-hit from the outbreak outside of Asia, alongside Iran.

The latest data from Italy Wednesday evening put the number of confirmed cases at 2,706 and 109 deaths; the majority of cases (1,479) are in Lombardy where Italy's financial hub Milan is located. Italy's government decided Wednesday to close all schools and universities throughout the country until mid-March.

In other news, oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia is expected to push the 14-member oil-producing group, and its non-OPEC allies including Russia, to extend or deepem output cuts to support the market amid stalling demand growth.

Earnings come from Continental, Henkel, Hugo Boss, Aviva, ITV and Admiral Group; there is no major data release Thursday.