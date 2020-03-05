Gundlach says if coronavirus concerns lead to major job losses 'put a fork in the economy'

Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 2019 SOHN Conference in New York on May 6th, 2019.

DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Thursday that he is watching weekly unemployment claims for signs that the coronavirus outbreak is tipping the U.S. economy into recession.

The virus is spreading within the U.S., leading companies to cut back on travel and encourage employees to work from home, but the latest weekly data showed unemployment claims falling. If those numbers spike in the coming weeks, it could be a sign that the economy is contracting, Gundlach said.

"If they go above their 5-year moving average, you're done. You can almost put a fork in the economy," Gundlach told CNBC's Scott Wapner on "Halftime Report."

One area where the job market might weaken is airlines, as companies scramble to manage falling demand for travel. United Airlines announced Wednesday that it was slashing both domestic and international flights and implementing a hiring freeze.