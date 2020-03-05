'The Power of Habit' author says this trick can help you save 3 to 4 times more money

For most, saving money is a lifelong process.

And Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit," says that to create new saving habits you need to reward yourself more.

Many people struggle with the idea of working toward a savings goal that can be years or decades off, according to Duhigg.

"If you are trying to save money, it is essential that you come up with some weekly routine where you reward yourself," Duhigg said. And the reward doesn't mean you have to spend more money.

Check out this video to see the most effective ways to reward yourself and for a breakdown on how treating yourself can help you put three times to four times more money into savings.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.