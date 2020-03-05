These are the best ESG stocks to own, according to Cowen

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

As the sustainable investing movement gains traction and investors hunt for stocks that score well on ESG metrics, Cowen scanned its coverage universe and identified 50 companies that have upside ahead, both from an ESG as well as a financial standpoint.

The oft-used "ESG" acronym denotes a strategy whereby a company's environmental, social and governance factors are evaluated alongside traditional financial metrics.

Cowen said that applying this framework offers a "differentiated and alpha-additive complement to fundamental investment analysis." The firm's list includes names like Chipotle and Aptiv.

"In addition to an attractive fundamental stock analysis, the stocks included in this report reflect companies that have demonstrated a commendable effort to incorporate ESG principles into their core strategy and business model and have outlined goals and initiatives to further enhance their ESG performance," the report said.