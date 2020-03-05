These growth stocks will beat the market for two years, William Blair says

Analysts at William Blair believe now is a great time for investors to buy their favorite growth stocks.

The stock market has swung wildly in the last two weeks, and major indexes are still well below their record highs, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the globe. However, William Blair said in a note to clients that it is standing by its top picks and expects them to perform well over the next two years.

"While such uncertainty is troubling to all equity markets investors, including us, it also presents an opportunity for William Blair to reiterate its commitment to the identification of quality growth stocks," the note said.

Here are some of the names the firm's analysts are bullish on for the next two years, including two companies that could be hit by the coronavirus epidemic.