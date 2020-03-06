As the market falls, make sure you're not taking too much risk

No pain, no gain ... no risk, no reward. As with most platitudes, you've likely heard those lines so many times that by now they've lost their meaning. Most of us understand that to amass enough savings to buy a first home, send a child to college or retire before 70, we have to surrender some of our money to the stock market. A harder thing to gauge, however, is how much pain and how much risk we must endure in the process. Some recent market discomfort has been unavoidable.

If you are approaching a goal like sending your child to college or looking to retire soon, then taking too much risk could foil those plans. "If your child will be enrolling in college within the next two years, or is already in college, you should have no more than 20% invested in equity funds," said Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher of SavingForCollege.com. Say you're about to retire with a $1 million nest egg, just when the market tanks 20%. If you were invested 100% in stocks, your savings would shrivel to $800,000. If you planned to follow the popular rule where you draw down 4% of your portfolio each year, that would mean in your first year of retirement you'd have an income of $32,000, according to an example provided to CNBC by Charles Schwab. If you'd split your savings evenly between stocks and bonds, on the other hand, your nest egg would have shrunk to $925,000, leaving you with a first annual budget of $37,000. Another thing to consider if you're going to need to tap your investments soon: More conservative portfolios tend to recover faster from downturns than aggressive ones. A portfolio with more than 70% stocks and the rest in bonds and cash took more than two years to recover from the financial crisis, compared with just seven months for a portfolio with more than 70% in bonds and cash and the rest in stocks, according to more calculations provided to CNBC by Charles Schwab. "It's important to keep focused on your goals – and their time horizon," Williams said. If you're saving for goals decades in the future, you can take more chances with your money. In fact, an overly conservative approach can make it hard for you to meet your goals. Fidelity found recently that 40% of millennials are invested too safely for their time frame. "Taking too little risk can have an impact on a number of things — such as, say, retirement preparedness," said Melissa Ridolfi, vice president of retirement and college leadership at Fidelity. That's because it's hard to beat stocks over the long-haul. Between 1926 and 2018, a portfolio entirely invested in large-cap U.S. stocks had an average compounded annual return of 10%, according to calculations by Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College for Financial Services. When that portfolio is balanced out with 30% intermediate term U.S. government bonds, for example, the return is lower – but maybe not as much lower as you'd imagine: 9%. If the savings was split between stocks and bonds, the annual return drops to 8% You have to ask yourself if those additional returns are worth less sound sleep and the risk of a big market drop just when they need your money. Fidelity found that between 1926 and 2018, the worst annual loss for a conservative portfolio was around 18%, compared to more than 60% for an aggressive one. "Most people are likely to see a significant downturn in equity values at some point over their lives, and it might come at a very inconvenient time," said Alicia Munnell, the director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

