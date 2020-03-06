Twitter, Google and Facebook to pay hourly workers regular wages despite coronavirus disruptions

Tech companies are bracing for a more aggressive COVID-19 outbreak as the new virus spreads across the United States. Several firms have called for employees to work from home to avoid the virus, but that's been a concern for contract workers, like bus drivers or cafeteria workers, who are paid by the hour.

Microsoft first announced Thursday to pay non-employees who provide services to Microsoft employees their normal hourly wages. On Friday, Facebook and Google confirmed to CNBC they're also committed to paying hourly workers regular wages despite a potential decreased need for services during a coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter will also pay hourly workers, according to Axios. The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"We recognize the hardship that lost work can mean for hourly employees," Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, said in a blog post. "As a result, we've decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our vendor hourly service providers their regular pay during this period of reduced service needs. This is independent of whether their full services are needed."

San Francisco health officials on Thursday confirmed two presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the city, which they believe is due to community spread. Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon have all confirmed at least one employee or contractor has tested positive for the virus in Washington state.

