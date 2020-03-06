New York state coronavirus cases triple over 48 hours to 33, thousands under 'precautionary quarantine'

The first person to test positive for coronavirus in New York is a 39-year-old health-care worker who arrived from Iran with her husband, the second one is an attorney who lives in Westchester County, works in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state has tripled over the last 48 hours to 33, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

"The number will continue to go up because it's mathematics," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "The more you test, the more you will find."

The state reported 11 cases on Wednesday, 22 on Thursday and 33 by Friday morning. There are roughly 2,700 people in New York City under 'precautionary quarantine' with more than 1,000 others also in voluntary isolation across the state, Cuomo said.

There are 44 people in the state under mandatory quarantine, nine of whom are in New York City, he said.

As of Friday, COVID-19 has infected more than 233 people in the U.S., killing at least 14, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.