'Onward' isn't an instant Pixar classic, but it's a 'funny' and 'heartfelt' film, critics say

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice teenage elf brothers in Pixars' "Onward." The pair embark on a quest to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

Pixar has set a high standard for animated movies over the last 25 years, but its latest title "Onward" isn't quite up to par with the animation studios' previous classics like "Toy Story," "The Incredibles" and "Monsters Inc."

"This may be the most generic Pixar movie to date," Ty Burr, writer at the Boston Globe, wrote in his review of the film. "That doesn't make it at all bad, merely average. Still, saying 'Pixar' and 'average' in the same sentence just feels wrong."

"Onward" is the tale of two elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who attempt to bring their late father back from the dead for a single day. And it almost works. Unfortunately, the magic spell only resurrects dad from the waist down. The pair must now go on a quest to complete the rest of the spell and, of course, hijinks ensue.

The film features Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Far From Home") and Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as the two brothers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") as their mother.

The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired romp has been deemed "funny" and "heartwarming" even if it suffers in comparison to previous Pixar classics.

The film currently has a 86% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 183 reviews, signalling that it is still a solid film from the Academy Award-winning animation studio.

"I liked the movie all right," Michael Phillips, of the Chicago Tribune, wrote. "It's just that 'all right' shouldn't be the goal here."

The biggest gripes from critics included the film's "cookie-cutter story line" and that the film felt like a knock-off Pixar movie.

"There have been lesser Pixar movies before: 'Monsters University,' 'Incredibles 2,' the entire run of 'Cars," Burr wrote. "'Onward' is the first that feels like it could have been made by any other animation studio."

Still, the overwhelming sentiment from critics is that the film is worth the price of an admission ticket.

"Look, 'Onward' isn't even close to top-shelf Pixar," Kristen Page-Kirby, wrote in her review of the film for The Washington Post. "But judging it on its own merits, it's an often funny, genuinely moving story that takes enough twists along the way that the quest becomes a suspenseful journey."

"Onward" is currently expected to bring in around $45 million during its domestic opening, which would be among the lowest openings for a Pixar film in the company's history. Still, some of Pixar's classics like "Monsters Inc," "Toy Story," "Ratatouille" and "Up" all debuted under $70 million.

Here's a rundown of what critics have said of "Onward" ahead of its March 6 opening: